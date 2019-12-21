I once worked in a Christian camp where the speaker shared a special reading about Jesus Christ. I noted the author to be Harry Elyea. May this adaptation bless you as we celebrate Jesus’ birth on Wednesday:
"What Manner of Man is This?"
When He was a babe, Herod could not kill Him. When a boy, the doctors of philosophy could not comprehend Him. As a man, the waves could not drown Him. Demons could not resist Him. Satan could not beguile Him. Sickness could not withstand Him. Pharisees could not refute Him. Pilate could not condemn Him. The rabble could not disturb Him. The cross could not deter Him. Death could not destroy Him. The grave could not hold Him!
What manner of man is this?
He was born contrary to the laws of birth. He lived contrary to the laws of life. He healed contrary to the laws of medicine. He walked contrary to the laws of physics. He died contrary to the laws of death. He arose contrary to the laws of the grave. He ascended contrary to the laws of gravity. And around the story of His birth, life, death, resurrection and ascension has grown the love and adoration of the ages!
What manner of man is this?
“Thou shalt call His name Jesus.” Jesus! The name that moves the hand of God; the name that dethrones Satan; the name that disperses demons; the name that dispels darkness; the name that dissipates fear; the name that dislocates mountains; the name that dissolves difficulties; the name that disintegrates impossibilities. The Name above all names!
What manner of man is this?
To geology, He is the Rock of Ages; to astronomy, the Bright and Morning Star; to botany, the Lily of the Valley and the Rose of Sharon; to zoology, the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world, and the Lion of Judah that breaks every chain, to give us victory again and again.
What manner of man is this?
“I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” He is the Beginning of Life, the Source of Life, the Author of Life, the Giver of Life, the Sustainer of Life, the Way of Life, the Word of Life, the Tree of Life, the Strength of Life, the Breath of Life, the Bread of Life, the Fountain of Life, the Water of Life, the Light of Life, the Prince of Life, the Lord of Life, the Resurrection and the Life. “Whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
Jesus Christ was the most amazing man who ever lived. But He’s more than a man—He’s the God-man! If you don’t know Him, confess your sins to Him and call upon Him to save you: “Lord Jesus, please save me from my sins. I receive you as my Savior now. Thank you for saving me.” “Everyone who calls upon the name of the Lord will be saved.” (Romans 10:13)