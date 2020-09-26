SALADO — Children — both young, in between and older — sometimes need a place of freedom and encouragement where they can see hope for the future.
Those healing blessings are what the owners of Angel Wings Ranch, 13365 FM 2484 in Salado, want to provide for those who need it.
In addition to rescuing people, Rena and Mike Schroeder rescue horses to provide equine-assisted learning — and more, Rena said.
Developing connections with horses helps people face emotions and issues that lets them overcome challenges and see hope, she said.
The vision at Angel Wings Ranch is to be a refuge for clients and animals alike.
The beginning
The Schroeders began Wings Ministries International in 2015 and renamed it Angel Wings Ranch in 2018 when they moved to Salado.
The deaths of their two daughters, each because of drug addiction, made them want to help others so they could find their “wings” to make it in the world, Rena said.
Rena’s own childhood wasn’t easy. She and her sister were abused by their stepfather. He molested them, and she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by six men who trafficked her — something that still happens to many people, she said.
When she finally got home, Rena told her mother what happened — only to find that her mother had never reported her missing to the police. She never asked Rena where she’d been.
Rena was drawn to horses after a neighbor noticed at the age of 13 how much she hurt. That love for horses never left her, now matter what she went through, she said.
She got pregnant at the ages of 16 and 18 and married after she was 21 years old. She has five children.
Her daughter Sharon died at the age of 19 and Nicol died when she was 29 — both from drug overdoses.
“That’s it! I’m doing something about this,” Rena said to herself.
The move to Salado
At one point, Rena and Mike were boarding their horses on a piece of property that also served as an emergency children’s shelter. But one landowner treated the children horribly at the children’s shelter. It was time to move on, Rena said.
They found the 6-acre ranch in Salado and added more horses. When they found Prince Charming, an Arabian quarterhorse, Rena told Mike, “I’m in love. You need to be jealous.”
In Salado now for three years, doors are opening left and right, she told the Telegram, even after they almost closed a month ago because of COVID-19. Someone advised her to reach out to Bluebonnet Horse Rescue, and now they sponsor the rescue horses. A neighbor recently brought them four round hay bales to show their support.
Some people told her to take a break or get rid of a donkey or horse to make things easier, but Rena decided she’d rather get rid of those people than the animals.
“You’re not essential for me. They (the animals) have a purpose and a calling. I have a purpose and a calling in my life. I’m not giving up,” Rena said. “But you, bye. I don’t have time for that.”
Rena and her family help families in other ways, too. She wants to start food and clothing banks and give to people who are really struggling — not by enabling them but by giving their best, she said.
“Why are we not giving our best? God gave His Best to us?”
Moving forward
Rena encourages people to face their issues.
“I’m not in it for the money. Just to help broken people. God is in it — for real — and our hearts are really in it,” she said.
Clients are taught to set goals, develop a plan, implement the plan, achieve the goal and analyze outcomes. Anyone — child or adult — who has anxiety, depression, grief, post traumatic stress disorder or any other challenges is welcome to participate in Rena and Mike’s program and to begin to turn pain into triumph, according to Rena.
Currently, five children receive help at Angel Wings Ranch, along with five adults.
With so many children being rescued from sex trafficking, a lot of people are hurting. Angel Wings Ranch will join forces with another nonprofit to work together on sex trafficking — something Rena believes will impact the surrounding communities.
Rena has cried and shared her own history with a teenager who was thrown out of her home at 3 a.m. and raped. She’s celebrated with veterans, one who said, “I slept for the first time in eight years.”