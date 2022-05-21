Quilt raises funds for local ministry
Inez Lewis has a talent and passion for sewing and says she feels God has called her to practice it and use it for the good of people around her, according to the Rev. Mike Snell, senior minister at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Temple.
Most recently, she donated a handmade quilt designed to cover a full bed to raise funds for the ministries of her lifelong church, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Temple. After more than 350 tickets were sold in the church and at various public venues, one of two tickets purchased by Marty Knight in November won her the quilt in a drawing at the church’s Easter brunch.
The project raised about $1,830 for the church’s ministries.
“I made this quilt some time ago and stored it in a pillowcase, which preserves the fabric better than plastic,” Lewis said. “I told Mike (Senior Minister Mike Snell) that I wanted to donate it to the church, and church board chair Celinda Hallbauer suggested putting it in a drawing to raise money.”
The church’s public relations and evangelism team offered tickets Nov. 18 at the Holiday Around Town sponsored by the Belton and Temple chambers of commerce and at the Day for Women hosted by the Temple Daily Telegram Jan. 22 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple. Tickets were also available at the church’s own special events and outside the sanctuary each Sunday in late 2021 and early 2022.
Hallbauer said church member Betty Zook was the top ticket seller.
Lewis said she plans to keep offering quilts to the church for fundraising or other purposes that may be presented.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church pastoral appreciation
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 417 S. 13th St. in Temple, will honor Dr. C. Edward Maze for 43 years of service to the church and community during an appreciation service 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. David Wilson from Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church of Dallas will give the celebration message. The Rev. Alfred C. Stapleton, pastor of Shekinah Tabernacle Baptist Church of Dallas, will service as the emcee. Carolyn Bearden will give the welcome. Music will be provided by the Voices of Zion and Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church. Saundra Williams will give the tribute. The morning worship message at 9:30 a.m. will be given by the Rev. Varden Grayer.
C.A.R.E. network meeting
The Community Alternative, Resources and Empowerment group will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, at the First Baptist Church, 617 N. Pearl St. in Belton.
The meeting will include breakfast, a time of prayer and reports from area groups and ministries and their work and needs.
Those who plan to attend are advised to park in lots B or C located across the street and enter through the double doors under the awning.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are sought for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. For details, email living@tdtnews.com.
Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St. Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.