This recipe offers one of the most popular American side dishes without the saturated fat. Roasting your french fries with a little olive oil gives them that extra crispy crunch!
Ingredients
3 medium russet potatoes (or 4 small) sliced strips
3 Tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon salt kosher
2 teaspoons black pepper ground
2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
2. Clean preparation area and wash vegetables prior to preparation
3. Line cookie sheet with foil.
4. Place sliced russet potatoes into a large bowl.
5. Add olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper, chili powder, and garlic powder to potatoes.
6. Toss all ingredients together to get the potatoes evenly coated.
7. Spread evenly on a lined cookie sheet. Roast in the oven for 20-25 minutes being sure to rotate after 10 minutes.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.