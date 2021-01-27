This recipe for Tex-Mex sorghum stuffed mushrooms makes a hearty vegetarian main dish that is packed with flavor and nutrition. These mushrooms kick up the “fiesta” flavor with fresh vegetables and spices without the added salt.
Ingredients for stuffed mushrooms
8 portabella mushrooms with stems removed and gills scraped
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cups red onion chopped
1 1/2 cups red bell pepper chopped
1 cup sweet corn canned
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 cup sorghum grain cooked
15 ounces low sodium canned black beans drained, and rinsed
1/2 cup Mexican blend shredded cheese
Ingredients for guacamole topping
1 medium whole avocado
1/4 cup cilantro leaves chopped
1 clove of garlic chopped
1 medium lime freshly squeezed juice
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with nonstick spray. Rinse mushrooms under cool running water. Cut the stems, remove the gills, and pat dry with a paper towel.
2. Evenly place mushrooms (gills side up) on a baking sheet and mist with nonstick spray. Bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes until tender. Remove from the oven and gently blot mushroom caps using a paper towel to remove any moisture. Set aside and keep oven temperature at 400 degrees.
3. Warm olive oil over medium heat in a large skillet. Sauté onions and bell peppers until soft. Add corn, salt, garlic powder, chili powder, and cayenne pepper to the skillet. Combine ingredients well and continue cooking vegetables until tender. Remove from heat and stir in cooked sorghum grain and drained black beans.
4. Scoop ½ cup of vegetable stuffing into each mushroom cap. Return to baking sheet and top with shredded cheese. Bake in oven for 5-7 minutes, or until cheese is melted.
5. Prepare guacamole topping during baking. Mash together avocado with chopped cilantro and garlic. Squeeze lime juice and mix well.
6. Top 1 tablespoon of guacamole over each stuffed mushroom before serving.
Note: You can adjust the cayenne pepper to your liking. For minimal spice, change amount to 1/8 teaspoon or just omit.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.