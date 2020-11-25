Editor’s note: This story was provided by the Texas Pecan Board.
This recipe for sea salt and rosemary roasted sweet potatoes with Texas pecan butter makes a great side for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner.
It was put together by Melissa Guerra of the Kitchen Wrangler. Guerra is a culinary expert and food historian specializing in all things Texas and her tried-and-true recipes are sure to become favorites at the holiday table. This recipe in particular offers a delicious alternative to a typical sweet potato casserole.
It’s a simple recipe that incorporates Texas pecans. It also is good to eat throughout the fall and winter.
Ingredients
For the Texas pecan butter:
4 ounces butter, unsalted, softened
¼ cup chopped Texas pecans
For the sea salt and rosemary roasted sweet potatoes:
Medium sized sweet potatoes 6-8 (one per person)
Vegetable oil (about 1 teaspoon per sweet potato (15ml))
Flaked sea salt (about 1 tsp./4g per sweet potato)
1-2 sprigs of rosemary, leaves removed and minced
Directions
1. To make the Texas Pecan Butter, place the softened butter in a glass pie plate. Pour over the chopped pecans, and fold together until the pecans are distributed evenly throughout the butter. Using a rubber spatula, gather the butter together. Transfer the butter to a piece of waxed paper and form the parcel into a log shape. Chill the butter in the refrigerator until ready for use.
2. To prepare the sweet potatoes, heat your oven to 400 degrees and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
3. Prepare the sweet potatoes by scrubbing the skin lightly under running water. Pat dry. Brush the sweet potatoes with vegetable oil and then sprinkle over the salt and rosemary to form a crust on the skin. Do not wrap in foil. Bake the sweet potatoes for one hour until they are easily pierced with a fork.
4. Serve the sweet potatoes hot from the oven, split down the middle with a dollop of the Texas pecan butter.