This Chocolate Banana “Ice Cream” is a sweet treat to break the summer heat! This recipe can be used for dessert or even a midday snack for those kiddos with a sweet tooth! Bonus – it features a secret ingredient that picky eaters won’t be able to detect.
This recipe makes four 1/3 cup servings.
Ingredients
4 medium bananas
1 cup spinach chopped
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/2 Tablespoons sugar
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area.
2. Peel and slice the bananas into chunks, place them in a sealable container and freeze them for at least 2 hours.
3. In a food processor or high-powered blender, place the frozen bananas, spinach, cocoa powder, and sugar. Process until very smooth - between 3-5 minutes.
4. Place the processed “ice cream” in a loaf pan or similar container. Cover and freeze for at least 3-4 hours.
5. Serve the chocolate banana ice cream and enjoy! Top with family favorites such as chocolate chips, chopped pecans or coconut flakes.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension. tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.