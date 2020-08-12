This slow cooker recipe is teen approved, easy and delicious. This recipe also includes pork, which has B vitamins, zinc, iron, and protein.
Ingredients
1 tablespoon chili peppers powder
1 teaspoon cumin seeds ground
1 1/2 teaspoons oregano ground
1/2 teaspoon cayenne chili pepper dried, ground
1/2 teaspoon black pepper ground
2 bay leaves dried
1/2 cup juice orange, fresh
1/4 cup juice lime, fresh
4 garlic cloves fresh
1, 2 1/2-inch white onion fresh, medium
3 pounds pork tenderloin raw, lean
16, 6-inch yellow corn tortillas
Instructions
1. In a small bowl, combine chili powder, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper and black pepper. Rub thoroughly on the outside of the pork roast.
2. In the slow cooker, combine orange juice, lime juice, garlic, onion and bay leaves. Place pork on the top. Cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4-5 hours.
3. Remove roast from slow cooker and shred. Place on a baking sheet. Broil in the oven for 3-4 minutes to brown the edges of the pork.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu. edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.