Tacos are a favorite food staple in Texas, and this shrimp taco recipe is a great and easy twist for a quick summer dinner. The cooked shrimp is a great way to include seafood in your diet, while the Southwestern Watermelon Salsa provides a flavorful, refreshing, and low sodium alternative to traditional salsa. You can use whole wheat tortillas to include more whole grains to your meal.
Ingredients for salsa
1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
1/2 cup diced green bell pepper
1/3 cup diced red onion
1 cup cilantro
1 diced serrano pepper
3 cups diced seedless watermelon
4 tablespoons of fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon of sugar
Ingredients for tacos
1 1/2 pounds medium shrimp peeled and deveined
1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 1/2 teaspoons ground chili powder
1/4 teaspoons olive oil
16 medium corn tortillas
Watermelon salsa instructions
1. Gently toss together all of the ingredients for the salsa.
2. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
Shrimp taco instructions
1. In a large bowl, combine the shrimp, paprika, cumin, chili powder, and cayenne pepper. Toss well to coat the shrimp.
2. Heat the olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat.
3. Add the shrimp and sauté about 5-7 minutes, or until shrimp are fully cooked.
4. Heat the tortillas in a skillet or microwave until warm.
5. Add shrimp to each taco.
6. Top with Watermelon Salsa.
