Food-MilkStreet- Beef Spinach Feta Gozleme

This image released by Milk Street shows a recipe for Beef Spinach Feta Gozleme.

 (Milk Street via AP)

Outside the Topkapi Palace in Istanbul, a woman in a headscarf slaps a ball of dough between her formidable hands and stretches it over the dome of a large saç griddle.