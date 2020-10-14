Zucchini garlic bites

 Photo courtesy of Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight!

In many parts of Texas, zucchini is a flourishing crop for gardeners this year. Zucchini garlic bites are a great and delicious way to utilize this produce item.

Ingredients

1 cup zucchini grated and well drained

1 egg

1/3 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup reduced-fat parmesan cheese grated fine

1 clove garlic grated fine

2 tablespoons fresh chives chopped

1 tablespoon fresh parsley chopped

1 teaspoon fresh basil chopped

1 teaspoon fresh oregano chopped

1/4 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and lightly grease a baking sheet.

2. Grate or shred zucchini into fine pieces. Pat dry zucchini with a paper towel or ring moisture out in a cheesecloth.

3. Combine all the ingredients in a medium bowl and mix well.

4. Form a tablespoon of the mixture into small round balls and place on the baking sheet.

5. Bake for 15-18 minutes.

Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension. tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.