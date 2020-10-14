In many parts of Texas, zucchini is a flourishing crop for gardeners this year. Zucchini garlic bites are a great and delicious way to utilize this produce item.
Ingredients
1 cup zucchini grated and well drained
1 egg
1/3 cup breadcrumbs
1/2 cup reduced-fat parmesan cheese grated fine
1 clove garlic grated fine
2 tablespoons fresh chives chopped
1 tablespoon fresh parsley chopped
1 teaspoon fresh basil chopped
1 teaspoon fresh oregano chopped
1/4 teaspoon cumin powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and lightly grease a baking sheet.
2. Grate or shred zucchini into fine pieces. Pat dry zucchini with a paper towel or ring moisture out in a cheesecloth.
3. Combine all the ingredients in a medium bowl and mix well.
4. Form a tablespoon of the mixture into small round balls and place on the baking sheet.
5. Bake for 15-18 minutes.
