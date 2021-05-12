In less than 15 minutes, you can have fresh, crunchy, sweet corn on the cob cooked perfectly in your Instant Pot. Add corn on the cob to your grocery list for a juicy and delicious addition to your meal. Choose lower fat toppings such as lime juice, chopped fresh cilantro, chili powder, or reduced-fat sour cream.
Note: This recipe is for six, one-ear servings.
Instructions
1. Insert the metal trivet into the inner pot of your 6-quart* cooker. Pour in 1 cup of water.
2. Place the ears of the corn on the trivet, alternate the direction of the ears of corn in each layer. Three ears of corn on the bottom, three on top.
3. Close the lid of your cooker set the steam release valve to a sealed position.
4. Press MANUAL or PRESSURE COOK button for 2 minutes on HIGH PRESSURE.
5. Quick-release after the alarm sounds, carefully remove the lid.
6. Serve corn on the cob with your favorite toppings and seasonings.
Special note: For 8 quart Instant Pot: use 8 Ears of Corn with 1 1/2 cups of water
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.