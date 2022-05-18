Entertaining a crowd? Treat your guests to some onion rings. This healthier baked alternative still gives us that crunch and flavor that’s sure to be a hit!
Ingredients for the onion rings
2 medium yellow onions ½ thick slices
4 large eggs whisked
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups whole wheat panko breadcrumbs
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon dried parsley
Olive oil cooking spray
Ingredients for the ranch dip
1/2 cup plain greek yogurt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon dried dill
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon water
Instructions for the onion rings
1. Clean your area and preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
2. Prep 1-2 baking sheets with parchment paper or non-stick spray and set aside.
3. Take onions and place them in an ice bath while prepping the remaining ingredients.
4. Next place your all-purpose flour, whisked eggs, and panko breadcrumbs into three separate plates/containers.
5. To the panko add the garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, cayenne pepper, and salt and mix well.
6. One by one, take a ring of onion and evenly coat with flour, followed by egg, and panko breadcrumbs.
7. Lay them flat on the baking sheet and once all are coated place them into the oven.
8. Allow onion rings to bake for 15-25 minutes or until golden brown. Spray with olive oil spray halfway through.
9. Finish the baked onion rings with a dried parsley garnish and serve.
Homemade ranch dip instructions
1. In a bowl mix plain Greek yogurt, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, dried parsley, pepper, lemon juice, dried dill, salt, and water. Mix until well combined.
2. Eat with onion rings and enjoy!
3. Note: Add more water to change the consistency of the dip to your liking.
