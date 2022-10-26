Caramel apples

Caramel apples are prepared in New York. Homemade caramel apples are surprisingly easy to make. You can use whatever apples you like, as long as they are firm and crisp

 AP file

There is a slightly weird irony to the fact that around Halloween, we tend to look for recipes for seasonal sweets, even as we prepare for an onslaught of candy. My kids are way beyond trick-or-treating age, but that doesn’t mean we don’t lay in a supply of mini candy bars for the kids who will come a-knocking at out door.