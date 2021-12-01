With this recipe for poblano casserole, we promise your leftovers won’t last long. Add this one to your regular lineup!
Note: This recipe makes six servings.
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef 97 percent lean
1 cup yellow onion diced
1 teaspoon cumin
2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 clove garlic chopped
2 poblano peppers diced
15 ounce can low sodium diced tomatoes
1/2 cup instant long grain white rice uncooked
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup cilantro chopped
8 corn tortillas
1 cup nonfat mozzarella cheese shredded
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your counter tops. Wipe down tops of canned food items. Rinse produce under cool running water before slicing.
2. Saute beef with onion until browned. Season with cumin, chili powder, kosher salt, and pepper.
3. Saute garlic and poblano peppers with seasoned beef until softened.
4. Add tomatoes, rice, and water and simmer for 5-10 minutes or until rice is cooked.
5. Stir in Cilantro.
6. Place 4 tortillas in the bottom of 6x9 casserole dish, layer half of the meat mixture, and repeat one time. Top with cheese.
7. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until the entire mixture reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit www.tdtnews.com.