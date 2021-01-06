Sometimes our schedules may get interrupted and you may sleep in a little later in the morning and you might miss breakfast. So why not have breakfast for dinner? This breakfast casserole recipe also makes a great brunch idea.
Ingredients
8 slices wheat bread with crusts cut off
4 ounces extra lean Canadian bacon
1 1/4 cup fat free egg substitute
2 cups fat free half and half
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese reduced fat
1 tablespoons Italian herb blend no salt added
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Spray casserole dish (9x13) with cooking spray.
3. After crust is cut off bread, tear into bite size pieces and place in bottom of casserole dish.
4. Beat eggs and then add all other ingredients (reserving 1/2 cup cheese to top off casserole) mixing well.
5. Pour on top of bread mixture and top with remaining cheese.
6. Optional seasonings: pepper, jalapeno peppers, crushed red pepper.
7. Let set in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Bake for 35 minutes.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu. edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.