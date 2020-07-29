Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.
This easy, one pot beef and rice dish is great for groups and as a filling for tacos or by itself! It serves six and requires only five ingredients!
Ingredients
1 pound lean ground beef
1 15 ounce can of black beans
1 cup cooked rice
1 cup chunky salsa
1/2 cup fat-free cheddar cheese shredded
Instructions
1. In a large skillet, brown ground beef; drain off fat.
2. Add beans, rice, and salsa; heat through. Add cheese and stir until just melted.
