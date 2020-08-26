Bacteria that cause foodborne illness, commonly known as food poisoning, grow rapidly at temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees. In just two hours, these microorganisms can multiply to dangerous levels, which can cause foodborne illness. To make sure lunches and snacks are safe for those you pack lunches for, you should follow the four steps to food safety: clean, separate, cook, and chill.
Do you know how to properly pack your child’s school lunch? If you don’t, follow these six easy steps to make sure it’s being done correctly.
Keep it cool
If the lunch/snack contains perishable food items like luncheon meats, eggs, cheese, or yogurt, make sure to pack it with at least two cold sources. Harmful bacteria multiply rapidly so perishable food transported without an ice source won’t stay safe long.
Freeze the juice
Frozen juice boxes or water can also be used as freezer packs. Freeze these items overnight and use with at least one other freezer pack. By lunchtime, the liquids should be thawed and ready to drink.
Ditch the paper bag
Pack lunches containing perishable food in an insulated lunch box or soft-sided lunch bag. Perishable food can be unsafe to eat by lunchtime if packed in a paper bag.
Keep it hot
If packing a hot lunch, like soup, chili or stew, use an insulated container to keep it hot. Fill the container with boiling water, let stand for a few minutes, empty, and then put in the piping hot food. Tell children to keep the insulated container closed until lunchtime to keep the food hot.
Chilling out
If packing a child’s lunch the night before, parents should leave it in the refrigerator overnight. The meal will stay cold longer because everything will be refrigerator temperature when it is placed in the lunchbox.
Packing snacks
If you’re responsible for packing snack for the team, troop, or group, keep perishable foods in a cooler with ice or cold packs until snack time. Pack snacks in individual bags or containers, rather than having children share food from one serving dish.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight program, which was developed to provide busy families with food safety tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes and cooking advice visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.