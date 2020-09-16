This banana-apple muffin recipe is a yummy way to provide a nutritious start to your family’s day or as a snack to refuel kids after school. The whole-wheat base, and mix of applesauce and bananas, makes these muffins an easy way to incorporate whole grains and fruit into your day. We like to pair a muffin with fruit and low-fat yogurt for a simple, yet filling breakfast. After school, this muffin and a side of fruit is perfect served alongside homework!
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups white whole wheat flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
1/4 cup skim milk
1/4 cup granulated white sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 large egg
2 medium ripe bananas peeled and mashed
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Wash your hands and clean your cooking area.
3. Combine white whole wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
4. Whisk applesauce, milk, sugar, vanilla, and egg until well combined. Gently add bananas to wet ingredients.
5. Fold flour mixture into wet ingredients, just until combined.
6. Divide muffin batter among 12 lined muffin tins.
7. Bake 18-20 minutes, until cooked through.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.