Syrian-style meatball soup with rice and tomatoes

This image shows a recipe for Syrian-style meatball soup with rice and tomatoes.

 Milk Street/AP

The Syrian soup shurba w’kibbeh is pure comfort food, a rustic mixture of meatballs and rice in a simple tomatoey broth that’s redolent with warm spices. It’s also a prime example of the complex flavor you can build by drawing on ingredients already in your pantry.