Food-Turkey Stock

Vegetables and turkey parts cook on a stove to make turkey stock in New Milford, Conn. in November 2022.

 Katie Workman/AP

Making turkey stock is a great way to use what you have on hand post-Thanksgiving. It’s easy and economical: Almost all leftover parts of the bird can be put to use, including the bones, the skin, and small bits of meat attached to the carcass.