Using leftovers

This image shows carrots, onions, celery and meat bones in a pot in New York. There are lots of ways to reduce the amount of wasted food at home. Think about frittatas, stir-fried rice, omelets, quesadillas and soups.

 Cheyenne Cohen/Associated Press

Nobody likes to waste food, especially when grocery prices are high and landfills keep growing. It feels like an imperative to make use of every ingredient we buy (or maybe grow).