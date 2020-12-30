Have you had aguas frescas before? Aguas frescas or “fresh waters” is a light refreshing beverage made from blended ripe fruit usually with sugar and water. This cucumber and lime aguas frescas variation makes a light beverage that helps hydrate and adds more flavor than your usual infused water. The great thing about this recipe — no sugar — only natural freshness!
Ingredients
2 medium cucumbers peeled and sliced
5 cups water divided
1 lime with peel wedged
1 cup ice
Instructions
1. Combine cucumbers with 3 cups of water in blender untill liquefied.
2. Using a strainer over the mouth of a 2 quart pitcher, pour half of cucumber mixture slowly to strain the liquid.
3. Add the wedges of a lime to the other half of cucumber mixture in blender. Blend together for a few seconds untill chopped up into medium pieces. Note: Blending the lime longer or into smaller pieces may give a bitter taste.
4. Pour the remaining mixture over strainer.
5. Add 2 cups of water and ice into the pitcher and stir well.
6. Serve or store in refrigerator up to two days.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension. tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.