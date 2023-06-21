Seared pork chops with a fennel and herb salad

This image shows a recipe for seared pork chops with a fennel and herb salad.

 Milk Street/AP

At weekly markets across central Italy, ancient town squares fill with the aromas of spit-roasted pork slathered in rosemary, fennel pollen and garlic. The enchanting smell is porchetta, a delicious homage to whole-hog cooking that’s as revered as barbecue in the American South.