Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M Agrilife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.
It’s time to think beyond kale smoothies and matcha lattes. This Matcha Pea Soup recipe is a new way to eat your greens, and it’s easy to make!
Ingredients
2 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoon minced garlic
4 cups thawed frozen peas
1/2 cup spinach
2 cups low sodium chicken broth
1/2 tablespoon lime juice
1/4 cup parsley
1/4 cup green onion
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup hot water
1/2 tablespoon matcha
1 tablespoon light sour cream
Instructions
1. Heat oil in large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add minced garlic and cook until softened, but not browned, only for a couple of minutes.
2. Add broth and bring to a boil. Meanwhile, in a small separate bowl, whisk matcha with hot water until dissolved and set aside for later.
3. Then add frozen peas to large saucepan, let it simmer for a few minutes.
4. Remove saucepan from heat and stir in spinach, parsley, green onion, lime juice, salt, and matcha water. Blend smooth with any of our methods to puree soup.
5. Divide soup among serving bowls and top with sour cream and garnish with parsley.
For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.