Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.
Nobody puts baby spinach in the corner, but nobody said we couldn’t be sneaky about it. Check out this Italian spinach and zucchini meatball recipe that will quickly become a favorite in your household!
Ingredients
2 pounds ground turkey – 7 percent fat
2 cups shredded mozzarella low sodium, divided
1 medium zucchini shredded
2 cups chopped spinach
2 large egg whites
1 clove garlic minced
3 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
Instructions
1. Wash your hands, clean your preparation area, and rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under cool running water.
2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
3. In a large bowl, add ground turkey, 1 cup of shredded mozzarella, shredded zucchini, chopped spinach, egg whites, and all seasonings.
4. Combine until ingredients are well mixed.
5. Split mixture into 4 sections. Aim to make 6 meatballs from each section to get you 24 total meatballs.
6. Add meatballs to an oven-safe dish.
7. Bake for 40 minutes at 350 degrees.
8. Remove dish from the oven, add 1 cup mozzarella cheese, and bake for 5 more minutes, or until cheese is melted.
For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.