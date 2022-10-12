It’s fall somewhere, right? Try out this cozy beefy stuffed acorn squash to make good use of those squashes available at the grocery store!
Beef stuffed acorn squash
Note: This recipe makes six servings.
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon ground or to taste
1 pound ground beef 97% lean
1/2 Tablespoon minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon ginger ground
14.5 ounce peas and carrots unsalted, drained and rinsed
14.5 ounce diced tomatoes no salt added
1 teaspoon coriander ground
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Rinse acorn squash under cool running water to remove dirt and debris. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
On a cutting board, slice each acorn squash in half as well as cut a slice off of the bottoms of each half, so the squash rests, inside pointing up. Remove the seeds and fibrous strands.
Rest the six squash halves facing up on a baking sheet. Distribute the olive oil over the flesh of the squash, and sprinkle cinnamon over the halves.
Roast in the oven for 35 minutes.
While squash is roasting, in a large skillet over medium to medium-high heat, begin to brown the meat and discard any excess fat. Add in the onion, garlic, and ginger and cook until the onion is soft.
Add the drained peas and carrots, and diced tomatoes plus their juices to the pan. Begin to heat through.
Add in all of the spices and cook until flavors are combined.
Remove the squash from the oven and spoon the beef mixture into the centers of the squash halves. Return the stuffed squash halves to the oven and cook for another 20 minutes. Cover with foil if you are worried about the beef mixture drying out.
Remove and serve hot. Remove the skin of the acorn squash and discard it as you are eating.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.