Cooking from home doesn’t have to be complicated! We are focusing on quick recipes that you can create in your kitchen with a little help from a few ready-to-use ingredients. Our stromboli is the perfect mix of quick, easy, and protein-packed to satisfy those “almost homemade” meal nights!
Note: This recipe makes 10 one-slice servings.
Ingredients
1 package pre-made pizza dough
3 Tablespoons olive oil
1 cup nonfat mozzarella cheese shredded
10 slices deli ham sliced thin
8 slices turkey salami
8 slices turkey pepperoni
1 large egg beaten
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
2. Unroll the premade pizza dough out and if necessary, roll into a rectangle about 12 x 14 inches with a rolling pin.
3. In a small bowl, combine 1 Tbsp olive oil and minced garlic. Brush over the top of the dough.
4. Spread ½ cup mozzarella cheese on top of the dough, leaving the edges bare.
5. Top the cheese with ham, then add another layer of Mozzarella cheese. Next, add the pieces of salami and pepperoni. Sprinkle the rest of the cheese on top of the pepperoni.
6. In a small bowl, beat the egg with a fork and brush to coat the edges of the dough.
7. Next, carefully roll up the stromboli. Start with the long edge and roll it tightly so it stays together. Seal the seam with a little bit of water. Then roll the stromboli so the seam is facing down. Finally, make sure both ends of the dough are under, so it’s sealed well. Then transfer to baking sheet.
8. In a small bowl combine the remaining 2 Tbsp olive oil, garlic powder, parmesan cheese, and chopped parsley. Brush the top of the stromboli with the mixture. Using a sharp serrated knife, make shallow diagonal cuts on top of the stromboli every 2 inches.
9. Bake in preheated oven at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until the top is golden brown.
10. Remove from oven and let rest 5 minutes. Serve with marinara sauce, and enjoy.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit www.tdtnews.com/life/food.