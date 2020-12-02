Pumpkin cheesecake trifle is a showstopper of a dessert! Whip this no-bake recipe up when you’re having friends or family over for safe celebrations.
Ingredients
7 ounces Cheesecake Flavor Instant Pudding Mix (2 packets)
4 cups 2 percent milk
30 ounces 100 percent pumpkin puree canned
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
3/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1 whole prepared angel food cake
1.5 cups pecan pieces toasted
1 ounce dark chocolate at least 60 percent cocoa, chopped
Instructions
1. Wash hands and clean the preparation area. Rinse lids of cans before opening.
2. Prepare the pudding according to package directions, chill to set while preparing other ingredients.
3. Combine the pumpkin puree and spices – cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and ginger.
4. Slice the angel food cake into bite-size pieces.
5. In a large glass trifle dish, layer the ingredients as follows: pudding, pumpkin mixture, pecans, angel food cake, pudding, pumpkin mixture, pecans, chocolate, angel food cake, pudding, pumpkin mixture, pecans chocolate. Opt for a dish that is taller and slimmer than it is wide.
6. Chill for at least 30 minutes and serve. Trifle can be kept for two to three days in the refrigerator, but its best eaten the day it’s made.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.