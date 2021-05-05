Brussels sprouts are a nutritious vegetable packed with antioxidants, fiber, and vitamin C. Deliciously sautéed or roasted Brussels sprouts for 30-40 minutes will have an exceptional caramelized flavor with a crispy center. However, sautéing and steaming just under 15 minutes in your Instant Pot provides a nutritious side dish with just as much rich flavor. Save some cooking time and add the lemon pepper Brussels sprouts to your weekly menu.
Note: This recipe makes 6, 1/2-cup servings.
Ingredients
2 pounds brussels sprouts halved
1 1/2 cups low sodium chicken broth
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1 Tablespoon garlic powder
1 Tablespoon lemon pepper seasoning blend
1/2 cup unsalted walnut pieces roasted
Instructions
1. Rinse Brussel sprouts and slice off the bottom end. Remove any wilted leaves and slice vertically.
2. Place Brussels sprouts in a 6-quart cooker, pour in chicken broth and olive oil, mix well.
3. Set cooker to SAUTE. Add garlic powder and lemon pepper, combine evenly and cook for 5-8 minutes.
4. Close the lid of your cooker set the steam release valve to a sealed position.
5. Press MANUAL or PRESSURE COOK button for 6 minutes on HIGH PRESSURE.
6. Quick-release after the alarm sounds, carefully remove the lid.
7. Gently combine walnut pieces over Brussels sprouts.
8. Use a slotting spoon to remove from the pot and serve.
9. May squeeze half lemon over the side dish for additional flavor.
