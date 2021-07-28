Want to mix it up on the grill? Try this stuffed flank steak stuffed with veggies and cheese! Served up in beautiful medallions this is a great recipe to impress friends and family at a cookout or for date night!
Note: This recipe makes six medallions.
Ingredients
1.25 pounds flank steak lean and fat trimmed
1/2 teaspoon course kosher salt
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 cups mushrooms chopped
4 cups fresh spinach
2 cloves garlic
1/2 cup fat free feta cheese
Cooking twine
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Rinse fresh vegetables under cool running water.
2. Lay the flank steak on a work surface, cover it with a sheet of plastic wrap. Use a meat mallet or other hard and sanitized kitchen object to tenderize the meat. Once flattened and tenderized a bit, remove the plastic wrap.
3. To butterfly your flank steak using a sharp knife, lay your hand flat on the top of the steak, and slice horizontally to cut the flank steak in half. Cut almost all the way across, leave about 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch intact on the far end of the flank steak. Lay open the flank steak flat like a book.
4. Sprinkle the salt on both sides of the steak and set it aside.
5. In a skillet heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Once the olive oil is heated saute the mushrooms, spinach, and garlic until softened, wilted, and fragrant. Remove from heat.
6. Spread the spinach mixture across the laid open flank steak, leaving about ½ an inch on all sides with no filling. Spread the feta cheese on top of the spinach mixture.
7. Select a long side to begin rolling from, begin by tucking a corner and rolling evenly across the steak, and continue to roll until it is entirely rolled.
8. Using the cooking twine tie around the rolled flank steak to secure the roll and prevent the filling from spilling out.
9. Place the flank steak on a heated grill over direct heat at between 450-500 degrees. Brown on all sides, about 2 minutes per side, then move to indirect heat or turn the temperature down to between 350-400 degrees. Continue to cook for approximately 25 minutes or until steak reaches a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees.
10. Remove from heat and let rest for about 5 minutes. Slice into 6 pinwheels, remove string with a knife, or clean scissors before serving.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.