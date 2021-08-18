Keep the house cool and the grill hot by adding this side dish to your grill tonight! We’ve added a creamy sauce to top these veggies, and we can’t wait to hear what you think about it.
This recipe makes four 1 cup servings.
Vegetable ingredients
2 cup mushrooms
1 cup red onion large dice
2 cup zucchini sliced
2 cup yellow squash sliced
1 Tablespoon olive oil
Ingredients for the sour cream sauce
3 Tablespoons sour cream light
2 Tablespoons cotija cheese
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your counter tops. Rinse produce under cool running water before slicing.
2. Prepare the grill for medium heat.
3. Make a sour cream sauce by mixing sour cream, cotija cheese, kosher salt, and chili powder in a small bowl. Add to a piping bag or disposable, sealable bag.
4. Add vegetables to a grilling basket and drizzle olive oil on top and toss.
5. Grill in 3-minute intervals. Toss vegetables with a clean utensil after every 3 minutes. Grill until veggies are tender. Depending on the heat of the fire, it could take up to 15 minutes.
6. Remove from grill. After snipping the end of the piping bag, pipe sour cream sauce over veggies.
7. Serve warm.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension. tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.