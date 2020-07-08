This cheesy chicken pasta dish is the ultimate comfort food for both kids and adults! Bonus — its super easy to make by throwing everything in the slow cooker!
Ingredients
12 ounces whole wheat penne pasta dry
10.75 ounces cream of chicken soup reduced sodium
10.75 ounces cream of mushroom soup reduced sodium
10 ounces diced tomatoes with green chiles
1 red bell peper diced
1 green bell pepper diced
1/2 white onion diced
4 ounces canned sliced mushrooms drained
2 cups chicken breast chopped
2 cups reduced fat shredded cheese
Instructions
1. Boil pasta in water for 5 minutes. Drain and place in slow cooker.
2. Place all other ingredients in slow cooker. Combine well.
3. Cook on Low for 2-3 hours. Stir before serving.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M Agrilife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.