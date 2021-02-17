Our Bok Choy Salad is a delicious Asian inspired side dish, which includes a homemade vinaigrette. It’s packed with nutrients and can be whipped up in less than 5 minutes!
Ingredients
4 cups bok choy chopped
1/2 cup green onions chopped
6 ounces dry Chow Mein noodles
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup Vinegar
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
Instructions
1.Wash and chop bok choy and green onions.
2. Add to large mixing bowl.
3. Break up chow Mein noodles and add to mixing bowl.
4. Add olive oil, vinegar, sugar, and low sodium soy sauce to jar and close lid.
5. Shake well to combine.
6. Drizzle dressing over contents of mixing bowl.
7. Gently toss and serve.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.