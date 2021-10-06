Meatballs
Image courtesy of Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight!

These meatballs are great for any meal or occasion, but my favorite reason to make these is for leftovers! Meatballs are a great protein option to make ahead and pack for lunch. They are delicious with fresh spinach salads, pasta salads, or just sliced cucumbers. I love to serve these little guys with fresh tzatziki!

Greek meatballs

Ingredients for the meatballs

1 pound 93% lean ground turkey

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon oregano ground

1/2 teaspoon pepper ground

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup plain breadcrumbs dry, grated

10 ounces frozen spinach leaves thawed and drained

1/2 cup reduced fat feta cheese crumbled

Ingredients tzatziki sauce

1 English cucumber shredded and drained

1 1/2 cups Greek yogurt plain, nonfat

2 garlic cloves minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup fresh dill chopped

2 Tablespoons lemon juice fresh

Instructions

1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area.

2. For the tzatziki, use a box grater or food processor to shred the cucumber. Drain any excess liquid.

3. In a small bowl, combine all ingredients evenly in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate for flavors to meld up to 2 hours before serving.

4. In a large bowl, mix ground turkey, garlic powder, oregano, salt, pepper, and breadcrumbs.

5. Stirring evenly, add thawed and drained spinach, then add feta cheese.

6. Make meatballs using a tablespoon for a perfect measurement.

7. Warm a skillet or pan to medium heat. Evenly coat with cooking spray and arrange meatballs around the pan.

8. Cook for 2-3 minutes and rotate individually on all sides until browned and cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

9. Serve with some tzatziki on the side or as a dip.

Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.