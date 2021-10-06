These meatballs are great for any meal or occasion, but my favorite reason to make these is for leftovers! Meatballs are a great protein option to make ahead and pack for lunch. They are delicious with fresh spinach salads, pasta salads, or just sliced cucumbers. I love to serve these little guys with fresh tzatziki!
Greek meatballs
Ingredients for the meatballs
1 pound 93% lean ground turkey
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon oregano ground
1/2 teaspoon pepper ground
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup plain breadcrumbs dry, grated
10 ounces frozen spinach leaves thawed and drained
1/2 cup reduced fat feta cheese crumbled
Ingredients tzatziki sauce
1 English cucumber shredded and drained
1 1/2 cups Greek yogurt plain, nonfat
2 garlic cloves minced
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup fresh dill chopped
2 Tablespoons lemon juice fresh
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area.
2. For the tzatziki, use a box grater or food processor to shred the cucumber. Drain any excess liquid.
3. In a small bowl, combine all ingredients evenly in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate for flavors to meld up to 2 hours before serving.
4. In a large bowl, mix ground turkey, garlic powder, oregano, salt, pepper, and breadcrumbs.
5. Stirring evenly, add thawed and drained spinach, then add feta cheese.
6. Make meatballs using a tablespoon for a perfect measurement.
7. Warm a skillet or pan to medium heat. Evenly coat with cooking spray and arrange meatballs around the pan.
8. Cook for 2-3 minutes and rotate individually on all sides until browned and cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
9. Serve with some tzatziki on the side or as a dip.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.