Mashed potatoes were voted as America’s favorite side dish for holidays and just about any other time of the year. There are many different recipes and techniques to perfect this hearty comfort food favorite. Our Garlic Mashed Potatoes can be ready in 20 minutes or less with minimal clean-up using an instant pot. The best part, they are delicious and guilt-free!
Note: This recipe makes about 6, 1/2-cup servings.
Ingredients
2 pounds Yukon Golden Potatoes peeled, cut into 1 inch rounds
3 cloves garlic peeled
1 cup low sodium chicken broth
1/2 cup low-fat Greek Yogurt
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Instructions
1. Peel and rinse potatoes, cut into 1-inch size rings.
2. Arrange potato pieces at the bottom of the instant pot in an even layer. Add whole garlic and chicken broth over the potatoes.
3. Close the lid of your cooker set the steam release valve to a sealed position.
4. Press MANUAL or PRESSURE COOK button for 12 minutes on HIGH PRESSURE.
5. Quick-release after the alarm sounds, carefully remove the lid.
6. Mash the potatoes and garlic together. Add the yogurt, butter, salt, and pepper, combine well.
