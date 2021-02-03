Breakfast can be hard when everyone in the family is going in a different direction in the mornings! Remember that planning is key when it comes to breakfast. This recipe for Southwestern egg muffins is great for families on the go. Try making large batches of egg muffins on Sunday and refrigerate and freeze them until you need them during the week.
Ingredients
1/2 pound ground turkey
1/2 red bell pepper chopped
1 clove garlic minced
3 Tablespoons green onion chopped
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon cumin
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
2 cups liquid egg product
1/4 cup reduced fat, mexican blend cheese shredded
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Rinse any vegetables before slicing. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In a large skillet, sauté the ground turkey, bell pepper, garlic, and green onion until the turkey is fully cooked and reaches 165 degrees and vegetables are tender. Add the salt, pepper, cumin and chili powder; cook for 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat.
3. In the muffin tin, evenly divide the turkey and vegetable mixture among 10 individual muffin cups.
4. Pour the eggs evenly into the 10 stuffed cups. Top with cheese.
5. Bake 20 minutes or until the eggs are set.
6. Portion the egg muffins out into serving sizes and store in the refrigerator for three to four days or in the freezer up to three months. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator the night before and heat in the microwave when ready to serve. Reheat to 165 degrees before eating.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.