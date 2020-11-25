This sweet and spicy recipe is the perfect starting point to get cauliflower on the menu!
Ingredients
5 cups cauliflower florets
2 Tablespoons honey
2 Tablespoons sriracha
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1/2 Tablespoon soy sauce
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and lightly grease a baking sheet.
2. In a large bowl combine cauliflower and other ingredients. Mix until the cauliflower is coated evenly.
3. Pour the cauliflower mixture onto the baking sheet and place in the oven.
4. Bake for 30 minutes or until cauliflower is tender.
For more recipes visit agrilifeextension. tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.