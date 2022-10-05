Get to grilling with our smoked turkey sausage and veggie skewers! Loaded with flavorful grilled sausage and a variety of veggies, these are sure to be a hit at your next summer barbecue.
Sausage and veggie skewers
13 ounces Smoked Turkey Sausage Sliced into 24 pieces
1 each red bell pepper (Cut into 1x1 inch pieces)
1 each green bell pepper (Cut into 1x1 inch pieces)
1 each yellow bell pepper (Cut into 1x1 inch pieces)
1.5 cups portabella mushrooms halved
1.5 cups onions approximately ½ large onion
3 each jalapeno peppers (Cut into 1x1 inch pieces)
1 Tablespoon garlic Minced
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon Red Crushed Pepper Flakes
1. Clean and prepare your working space.
2. Prepare your outside grill or inside grill/grilling pan, as necessary.
3. Cut and prepare all of your ingredients as directed.
4. Take your smoked turkey sausage and vegetables (bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, asparagus, and jalapenos) and place them in a large mixing bowl, and mix.
5. In a smaller bowl, add your olive oil, minced garlic, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, red pepper flakes, dried parsley, pepper, and salt. Mix until well combined.
6. Next, add the oil and spice mixture to the large bowl of sausage and veggies. Mix until everything is well-coated.
7. Grab your skewers and evenly distribute the sausage and vegetables on the eight metal skewers in the pattern of your choice.
8. (If you are using wooden skewers, make sure to soak them prior to use)
9. Once the sausage and veggies have been added to the skewers, place them on your grill for approximately 10-20 minutes or until your desired doneness.
10. Remove from grill. Eat and enjoy!
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.