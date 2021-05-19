Sheet pan meals can be an absolute game-changer when it comes to providing home-cooked meals on a busy schedule! This sheet pan chicken fajita meal is everything you’ve been looking for without the hassle. As an added bonus sheet pan meals usually require less clean up too!
Note: This recipe makes six servings.
Ingredients for the fajitas
1 1/2 pounds chicken breast
3 bell peppers cut into strips
1 large yellow onion
2 cloves garlic minced
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons cilantro chopped
Ingredients for the seasoning
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon ground paprika
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground paprika
1/2 teaspoon salt
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Rinse all fresh vegetables under cool running water before slicing.
2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.
3. In a small bowl whisk together cumin, chili powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Set aside.
4. Slice the onion and bell peppers into strips.
5. Cut the chicken into even slices.
6. Arrange the chicken, bell peppers, and onion on a baking sheet. Sprinkle garlic and seasoning evenly on the fajita mixture.
7. Drizzle olive oil over top then toss everything to evenly coat. Spread into an even layer working to keep chicken from overlapping.
8. Bake in the oven, tossing once halfway through cooking until veggies are tender and chicken has cooked through about 18-25 minutes.
9. Drizzle with lime juice and sprinkle with cilantro. Toss the mixture to coat and serve.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.