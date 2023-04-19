If you like some spice, this is the recipe for you! Chickpeas are so versatile and can be used as a meat-substitute in this dish. Spice them up with some hot or Buffalo wing sauce and enjoy this very filling wrap!
Recipe: Spice up your life with this Buffalo chickpea wrap
- By Andrea Valdez Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight!
