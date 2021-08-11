Grilling weather doesn’t have to be set on barbecue. Add a water-filled fruit to the grill to add a new “flare” to your plate this summer.
This recipe makes six skewers.
Ingredients
1 teaspoon mint leaves
1 1/2 Tablespoons honey
2 Tablespoons water
3 cups watermelon diced
2 cups peaches sliced
3 cups cantaloupe diced
2 cups pineapple diced
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon mint leaves chopped
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your countertops. Rinse produce under cool running water before slicing.
2. Using Path to the Plate fire and heat safety guidelines, prepare the grill.
3. Using a medium saucepan, simmer water and honey until combined. Infuse honey water by simmering with mint leaves for 1 minute. Remove mint leaves. Pour the liquid in a jar, and let infused honey water cool in the refrigerator.
4. Prepare sliced and diced fruit on 6 wooden or metal skewers. Grill for 30-60 seconds on each side.
5. Leaving fruit on skewers, use a basting brush to glaze over fruit. Sprinkle kosher salt and mint leaves over grilled fruit skewers.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension. tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.