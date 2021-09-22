Zesty baked chicken
Courtesy of Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight!

If you’re needing a great all-around baked chicken to serve as the base of so many meals, Look no further! This zesty-baked chicken packs the flavor without busting your nutrition goals!

Note: This recipe makes a serving of six chicken breasts.

Zesty baked chicken

Ingredients

6, 6-ounce chicken breasts boneless, skinless

6 ounces Catalina Dressing low fat

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon soy sauce low sodium

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Instructions

1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area.

2. Place chicken breasts in a baking dish.

3. In a bowl, combine Catalina dressing, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, and seasonings; mix very well.

4. Pour the sauce evenly over the chicken.

5. Bake, uncovered, at 350 for 45-55 minutes; until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165.

Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.