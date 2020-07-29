Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.
Family friendly taco boats — this simple recipe will have kids and adults asking for more! These perfectly portable tacos are ready for the toppings of your choice!
Ingredients
8 ounces of lean ground beef
1/4 finely diced onion
1/2 cup diced tomato
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon cumin
8 ounce tube of reduced fat crescent rolls
1 cup shredded reduced fat sharp cheddar cheese
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Clean your hands and your preparation area.
3. In a large skillet brown lean ground beef for 4–5 minutes. Add finely diced onion, diced tomato, chili powder, garlic powder, and cumin. Stir together and continue cooking until beef is cooked through. Remove from heat. Food safety note: ground beef should be cooked to a minimal internal temperature of 160 degrees.
4. On two large baking sheets, unroll crescent rolls and press seams together to make one large sheet. Cut sheet into 8 squares. Divide beef mixture evenly among all 8 dough squares and top with shredded cheese. Pinch crescent roll around filling and to make a cup (or boat!) to hold filling in.
5. Bake at 375 degrees for 12 minutes or until golden brown.
For more recipes visit agrilifeextension. tamu.edu/solutions/dinner -tonight.