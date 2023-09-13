Vinaigrette dressing

A vinaigrette dressing is poured over grilled asparagus. Beyond lettuce salads, think about other uses for your vinaigrette. Drizzle some on simply cooked vegetables such as grilled asparagus, or use it in a mayo-free potato salad.

 Cheyenne M. Cohen/Associated Press

Making salad dressing can feel daunting for many of us. We either fear it a little, and keep hitting the bottle (bottled dressing, of course), or if we do make our own, we get stuck in that one-dressing rut.