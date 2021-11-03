This simple chicken and rice stir fry is an easy weeknight meal that will come together in less than 30 minutes! This is also a great recipe to get your kids involved in the kitchen and helping with dinner! There are lots of skills to practice for most age groups. Make this chicken and rice stir fry for dinner tonight!
Note: This recipe makes four servings.
Ingredients
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 pound chicken breast skinless, boneless
14.4 ounces frozen peppers
4 ounces canned mushrooms drained
1 cup brown rice cooked
3/4 cup low sodium chicken broth
2 Tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
1 Tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon sesame oil
2 teaspoons ginger root grated
2 garlic cloves grated
1/2 Tablespoon cornstarch
Instructions
1. Wash hands and clean preparation area. Clean the rims of any canned food before opening.
2. Cut the chicken breasts into bite-size pieces, removing and discarding any fat.
3. In a small bowl, add in all sauce ingredients and stir until well combined and cornstarch is dissolved.
4. In a large skillet heat up olive oil over medium-high heat. Once hot, place chicken in the skillet and let brown for 2-3 minutes. Stir and let brown for another 2-3 minutes.
5. Add in the frozen peppers and mushrooms, cook covered for 5-7 minutes stirring once.
6. Remove covering and pour in the prepared sauce. Cook for another 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened and the chicken has reached 165* Fahrenheit.
7. Serve 1/4th of chicken stir fry with ¼ cup brown rice.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit www.tdtnews.com.