Chili Mac is the perfect comfort food to make a long day better. This dish offers all the savory delicious comfort of chili and macaroni and cheese for kids and kids at heart! It’s great for dinner or heated up for lunch the next day.
Note: This recipe makes six servings, takes 10 minutes to prepare and about 25 minutes to cook.
Ingredients
1/2 lb extra lean ground beef chuck or round
1 small onion chopped
1/2 medium green bell pepper chopped
1 cup elbow macaroni dry
1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce unsalted
2 cups water
1 tsp chili powder
1/2 tsp salt
1 cup canned, low sodium pinto beans
1/2 cup reduced fat cheddar cheese low sodium
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your cooking area.
2. In large skillet, brown the meat.
3. Drain off any remaining fat.
4. Add the onions and green peppers to the meat.
5. Cook for 5 minutes on medium to low heat.
6. Add remaining ingredients, except cheese.
7. Cover and cook on low heat for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
8. Add cheese and heat until melted.
9. Serve immediately.
