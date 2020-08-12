This deep dish pizza casserole is your new go to dinner! This kid friendly dinner is quick and easy to make and even quicker to disappear!
Ingredients
1 pound lean ground beef
15 ounce can Marinara Sauce
Cooking spray
10 ounce refrigerated pizza crust
1 cup reduced fat mozzarella cheese shredded
1 cup fresh baby spinach
1 yellow bell pepper sliced
1/2 cup grape tomatoes halved
Instructions
1. Wash hands, clean surface and preheat oven to 425 degrees.
2. Brown lean ground beef in a pan over medium heat.
3. Add marinara sauce to cooked, browned meat. Cook together and let simmer.
4. Spray 9x13 inch baking pan with cooking spray.
5. Unroll refrigerated package of pizza crust, pat well and smooth out up to the sides.
6. Sprinkle half of mozzarella cheese on crust and cover with all of the meat sauce.
7. Top with spinach, bell peppers and tomatoes.
8. Bake in oven for 12 minutes.
9. Remove from oven, top with remainder of cheese and return to oven until melted.
