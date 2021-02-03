This recipe for maple glazed roasted veggies makes a fun and nutritious side dish. With a little sweetness and a touch of earthiness, this medley will be a great change-up for your usual dinner spread.
Ingredients for the veggies
3 cup brussels sprouts halved
4 cup butternut squash cubed
1/4 cup olive oil
3 Tablespoons maple syrup
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
Ingredients for the toppings
1 cup walnut halves
1 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup pumpkin seeds roasted in shell
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your countertops. Rinse produce under cool running water before slicing. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
2. First, spread walnuts on a baking sheet. Place in oven to toast for 2 minutes. Check regularly to prevent burning. Set walnuts aside to later add toasted walnuts to vegetables.
3. For the veggies, combine halved brussels sprouts and cubed butternut squash with olive oil, maple syrup, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large mixing bowl. Mix ingredients to evenly coat vegetables.
4. Spread vegetables on a foil-lined baking sheet. Tip: By placing the brussels sprouts cut side down, they will reach the desired caramelization.
5. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Stir once after 10 minutes of roasting.
6. Assemble the ingredients. Toss walnuts, cranberries, and pumpkin seeds with vegetables and walnuts. Serve immediately.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.