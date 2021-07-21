Looking for a summer treat that is oh so “berry” sweet? Our lemon berry almond cake combines a light lemony cake topped with fresh Texas berries!
Note: This recipe makes 12 servings.
Ingredients for the cake
16.5 ounce classic white box cake mix
1 ounce lemon instant pudding mix fat free, sugar free
6 ounces nonfat vanilla greek yogurt
3 each egg whites
1 1/2 cup water
Ingredients for the topping
1 ounce vanilla instant pudding mix fat free, sugar free
1 cup skim milk
8 ounces whipped topping thawed, fat free
2 Tablespoons almonds sliced
1/3 cup blackberries halved
1/3 cup raspberries halved
1/3 cup blueberries whole
1/3 cup strawberries chopped
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your cooking area. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.
2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cake mix, lemon pudding, yogurt, egg whites, and water. Mix contents together for 3-5 minutes until well blended.
3. Spray a 9x11 baking pan using a non-stick cooking spray.
4. Pour cake batter into the cake pan and bake for 35-40 minutes.
5. To begin the topping, place the vanilla pudding and milk in a medium mixing bowl and combine. Once mixed, fold in the thawed whipped topping.
6. Once the cake is done and cooled, add cake topping. Finally, top the cake with almonds and berries. Serve and enjoy!
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension. tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.